STDCM thanks

IMPHAL, Mar 4: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) has expressed gratitude to the public, clubs, intellectuals, Meira Paibi associations, various Government Departments, law enforcing agencies, financial institutions and media personnel for ensuring the success of the mass rally organised yesterday.

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of STDCM today also expressed appreciation for the financial aid given to the association from well wishers and supporters.

STDCM also expressed gratitude to the police personnel as well as nurses of the Medical Department and private institutions who also rendered service during the rally, as well as the Red Cross Society for providing ambulance and volunteers.

STDCM further thanked the members of Kangleipak Taibang Pena Maheikol as well as the volunteers of DESAM who took part in the rally.

On the other hand, STDCM expressed disappointment at the organisation of mass meetings at various Kendras by some political parties seemingly to affect the mass rally.

It also cautioned some alleged social media posts uploaded by political leaders scoffing at the demand raised by the STDCM.