STDCM warns

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 31: Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) has warned the State Government that if it fails to take up any positive actions regarding the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST list by September 15, various agitation will be launched including complete boycott of the railway project in the State.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the association general secretary in-charge K Bhogendrajit warned that the State Government will have to bear responsibility for any kind of unwanted incidents which might occur as a result of the agitation. He also informed that STDCM will begin organising meetings at schools and colleges as well as street corner meetings from tomorrow onwards.

He clarified that the association does not wish to oppose or create hindrance to any kind of development works .

But bringing railway lines to Imphal by sidelining the demand to include Meitei/Meetei in the ST list is akin to trying to speed up the extinction of the indigenous people in the name of development, he added. Bhogendrajit also appealed to the people to support the steps taken up by STDCM.