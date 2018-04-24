Steelheart raring to perform at Shirock

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23: United States’ noted rock band Steelheart is set to perform at Bakshi Ground as part of Shirock 2018 tomorrow.

The band landed here today in their sixth attempt to reach India.

Interacting with reporters and fans of the band at Classic Grande today, the band’s vocalist Miljenko Matijevic asserted that he is all set to entertain everyone in the State adding that he believes Ukhrul would provide a catchy environment to him and his band although he has very little idea about the place.

The jovial vocalist went on to claim that their arrival in India materialised after five failed attempts due to various problems like visa etc.

When asked why he chose Manipur which lies in the extreme corner of the country, Matijevic replied that he loves meeting people and it is his privilege to get such an opportunity.

He asserted that nothing odd came to his mind when he first landed at Imphal and added that he isn’t judgemental by nature.

He even asked the audience to feel free at every moment and welcomed every sort of questions.

Contending that life is a journey and one has to keep going, he informed that the re-grouping of his band after breaking down at one point was a difficult task.

He encouraged the budding rock artistes in the State to follow their hearts and keep going regardless of where they are at present. When asked to give a message related to curb drug menace prevailing in the State, Matijevic opined that drug addiction issue is a very difficult thing to address and one has to be very cautious about this. It may be mentioned here that Steelheart is one of the last Glam metal bands formed in 1990. The band comprises Miljenko Matijevic (vocalist), Uros Raskovski (lead, rhythm, acoustic guitar and piano), Rev Jones (bass guitar) and Mike Humbert (drums, percussion).

Steelheart released their self-titled debut album in 1990. It sold 33,000 albums on its first day in Japan alone and quickly hit platinum status. Some of the songs of the band are “She’s gone”, “I’ll never let you go (Angel eyes) and “Everybody Loves Eileen”.