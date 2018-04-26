Steelheart rocks Shirock opening nite

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Apr 25 : Renowned international rock band from USA Steelheart opened the second edition of the five days rock extravaganza Shirock at Bakshi ground, Hungpung, Ukhrul yesterday evening.

Thousands of rock lovers and fans from across the State thronged Bakshi ground, the venue for the rock show, from early evening for the musical nite.

The winner of Shirock 2017, The Wishess opened the rock nite to welcome Steelheart.

Steelheart opened the nite with a lively performance from Milijenko Matijevic who sent the crowd into a tizzy with the number “My Pretty Girl”.

Rhythm guitarist Uros Raskovki enthralled with his skills, while drummer Mike Humbert and bass guitarist Rev Jones enthralled those who had turned up for the opening do of Shirock nite.

Steelheart was formed in 1990 by four enthusiastic individuals from Connecticut, USA.

Heart rending song “She is Gone” told a story of the vocalist and another hit number “You Twisted Me” kept the fans enthralled.

In an exclusive interaction with this correspondent after the rock show, lead vocalist Milijenko Matijevic expressed his desire to produce a heavy rock music in Hindi.

To queries the lead singer said that it was his personal choice to perform in India for the Shirock 2018 at Ukhrul, Manipur.

It was his keenness to connect with people from different communities across the world that helped him take the decision, he added.

On the people of Manipur, he said that he is touched to see their hospitality besides their passion for rock music.

It is a wonderful experience to come on a rock tour to a place like Ukhrul, he said and added that the beauty of the hills of Ukhrul mesmerised him and his band mates.

He expressed keenness to visit India again on a rock tour.