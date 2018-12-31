Steps on to make Ukl village honey capital

Newmai News Network

UKHRUL, Dec 30 : After being identified by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as a village with huge potential to produce good quantity of quality honey, several programmes have been taken up at Ningthi village. It is a Tangkhul village which is just 21 kms away from Kamjong and situated 120 km east of Imphal.

According to the villagers, the KVIC identified Ningthi village through North East Nengon Bee Keeping and Forest Conservation Trust.

As one of the measures to harness the potential of the village, a programme christened “Distribution of bee boxes-cum-honey exhibition” was held on Saturday at Ningthi village under the banner of North East Nengon Bee Keeping and Forest Conservation Trust. During the programme, the KVIC distributed 200 bee boxes to 20 bee farmers of Ningthi village.

Officials attending yesterday’s programme mooted that Ningthi village should be included in the “honey producing map of the world”.

P Achouba Singh, member of National Khadi and Village Industries Board, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Ashuli Pao, Deputy Director of KVIC, Khangmeidun Phaomei, Chief Executive Officer of Khadi Board, Government of Manipur, S Bocha, Secretary of Craft Development and Promoter, H Khamba Singh (PRO to Forest Minister Shyamkumar), the village chief of Ningthi village, members of Ningthi Village Authoruty, students, Church leaders and Ningthi villagers participated in the programme.

It can be noted here that after having organising several related programmes at Ningthi village, Manipur Forest Minister, Th Shyamkumar had distributed 100 bee boxes to bee keepers on May 25, 2018.