Steps to streamline pension/retirement process initiated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13: The State Government has initiated certain steps so that employees need not run from one pillar to another to get their retirement orders and pension related documents processed.

Generally, majority of the State Government employees ranging from Grade IV to the highest level officers face many difficulties as their retirement orders are not issued in time after retirement and their pension related documents are not processed promptly, informed a source.

With a view to avoid such problems in future, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has sent written intimations to all administrative Secretaries on April 10 asking them to furnish lists of all employees who would retire on or before March 31 next year.

The Chief Secretary further instructed all the administrative Secretaries to submit all such lists by April 21.

The new initiative aims at issuing retirement orders two months before employees retire and their pension related documents are processed and handed over to them at the time of retirement, said the source.

The Chief Secretary also asked the administrative Secretaries to furnish lists of all posts which can be filled through promotion as well as those posts which would be left vacant as the officers/staff holding them would be promoted shortly.

Dr Suresh Babu asked all the administrative Secretaries to see that recruitment rules of their respective departments are up to date.

On the other hand, the Planning Dep has started collecting list of beneficiaries of different schemes so as to ensure that a beneficiary already selected is not selected repeatedly, said the source.