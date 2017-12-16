Stolen SUV from Assam ‘surrendered’ to PS here

IMPHAL, Dec 15: A missing SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) has been recovered by a team of Assam Police assisted by Manipur Police, somewhere in Imphal East today.

A highly reliable source however said that the vehicle was surrendered to Imphal East police by some supporters of an MLA who took the vehicle to the police station and left it there.

The vehicle was surrendered to the police station only after Assam Police and State police went to the residence of the said MLA to retrieve the stolen vehicle earlier in the morning today.

The MLA however said that Assam Police came to retrieve the said vehicle on being informed by the State police to do so and added that he has nothing to do with the said vehicle.

The Assam Police team is led by a Sub-Inspector and they reached Imphal yesterday in connection with an investigation into a missing Scorpio.

After making a requisition at Porompat police station about the presence of the missing (Contd P 4)

SUV (AS-01-DA-4534) at the residence of the said MLA, the Assam Police team assisted by a team of Porompat police went to the residence of the MLA this morning but returned empty handed , informed a source.

The vehicle which has been ‘surrendered’ to Porompat police station would be taken to Assam tomorrow.

The vehicle was reported missing from Assam in April this year.

Incidentally, a PIL has been filed before the High Court of Manipur seeking direction from the Court for investigation by CBI into rampant registration of missing/stolen vehicles in the State.

The PIL sought the High Court’s intervention to put an end to the practice of issuing registration numbers without proper verification and punish the offenders involved in issuing such unlawful registration numbers.

The PIL also mentioned that these vehicles being very costly are mostly used by influential persons who have contacts with the powers that be.