Stop interfering in internal affairs of Khurai AC : Susindro

IMPHAL, Aug 24: MLA of Khurai Assembly Constituency Leishangthem Susindro who is also the Parliamentary Secretary (Home) has asked those self-centric people who are interfering in internal affairs and development works taken up in the constituency to immediately stop their unwarranted act.

Speaking to media persons while inspecting the development works initiated in the constituency, MLA Susindro said that Khurai AC was lagging behind in terms of development in different fields but he along with the support of the people has been trying to bring in all round development in the constituency.

However, some outsiders have been attempting to defer the development works which will not be tolerated, he said. The MLA asked those outsiders to think and worry about their own constituencies instead of interfering in internal affairs of Khurai AC.

He appealed to the people to extend support to the development works carried out in the constituency.