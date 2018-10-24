Stop ‘occupation’ of tribal land at Moreh Chikim village: TSA

TENGNOUPAL, Oct 23:The Thadou Students’ Association (TSA) strongly condemned and objected the ‘occupation of tribal land at Chikim Village in Moreh, where a plan for settlement of non-tribal population is underway’.

“After hearing news of construction of houses and earth work activities to build hundreds of houses for non-tribal population in tribal land at Moreh Chikim village, a team of TSA visited the site and confirmed that the settlement plan is indeed happening in full swing. This has to stop as such activity in tribal land sharply contravenes the tribal peoples’ right to their land,” said a statement of the TSA.

According to TSA, an under-construction house at the site allegedly belongs to a Colonel ranked officer of the Assam Rifles. Rasing question as to how the officer allegedly got the land, TSA alleged that the ‘acquisition’ of the land is without the consent of the community.

“We have not yet established the facts in certainty of how the said tribal land, where a huge settlement of non-tribal population is currently being constructed, landed in the hands of non-tribal valley people,” said TSA.

TSA claimed that back in the early 1990s, some valley people requested a piece of land to build a Temple (now Kondong Lairembi) in the area where the said settlement is now being built. “In good faith, community leaders (MTC, now HTC) at the time agreed and gave the land on condition that it has to be used only as a place of worship (for building Temple). It was agreed on ground that the land will not be used for residential purposes, alleged TSA.

The sudden construction of houses and activities of earth work to allegedly establish a Meitei colony has taken everyone by surprise as this land and all the surrounding areas have always been tribal land since time immemorial, said TSA.

The land given for construction of Temple can not be used for building non-tribal colony, said TSA condemning the recent eviction notices served to some Churches in Imphal by the Government.

“As a community, we will not hesitate to reclaim the land given for the said temple (Kondong Lairembi) at Chikim village now that it is being used as a tool to grab land and set up a colony against the wishes of the land owner tribal people,” cautioned TSA.

“Government authorities concerned must investigate the matter urgently and take up appropriate actions against any wrong-doing officers and any other individuals or parties involved in this unlawful transfer of tribal land to non-tribal,” TSA appealed the Government.

Urging all to uphold mutual respect and harmony amongst communities, TSA appealed authorities and people concerned to stop the construction works at the site. This alleged plan to establish a colony of valley people has potential to cause communal flare-up, TSA and continued that it will launch agitations with supports of all tribal communities to claim the said land.