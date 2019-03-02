Store room gutted

IMPHAL, Mar 2: A store room on the top floor of a cottage located at the residence of former MLA Meinam Bhorot at Kangjabi Leirak Meinam Leikai, was completely gutted in a fire today afternoon.

According to a reliable source, the cause of the fire could be an electric short circuit at around 11.40 am. After the fire broke out it soon engulfed and completely destroyed the store room situated on top of the cottage.

Even though fire service arrived on time to put out the fire, they could not save the store room from being completely gutted as it contained mostly books and other documents which were quickly engulfed by the flames.

However, fire service successfully controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading any further.