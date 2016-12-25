"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
December 25, 2016 15:14 pm

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sangai Digest

Stranded vehicles

138 0

765 vehicles are presently stranded at Jiribam waiting for the arrival of security escorts. Among the stranded vehicles are 116 oil tankers, 46 LPG bullet tankers and 603 others including passenger buses.
Some of the stranded passenger buses came from Guwahati and Shillong as they are afraid to take the National Highway No 2 (Imphal–Guwahati road) that crosses Nagaland.
The stranded vehicles are likely to leave Jiribam early morning tomorrow with tight security escorts.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
81 queries in 0.491 seconds.