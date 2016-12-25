765 vehicles are presently stranded at Jiribam waiting for the arrival of security escorts. Among the stranded vehicles are 116 oil tankers, 46 LPG bullet tankers and 603 others including passenger buses.

Some of the stranded passenger buses came from Guwahati and Shillong as they are afraid to take the National Highway No 2 (Imphal–Guwahati road) that crosses Nagaland.

The stranded vehicles are likely to leave Jiribam early morning tomorrow with tight security escorts.