Street art contest held

IMPHAL, Sep 22

The Chief Electoral Officers, Manipur organised a first ever ever Street Art Competition on the theme “Democracy Rock” on the northern outer wall of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex today.

The competition is a part of SVEEP ( Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaign, which is carried out to create awareness about elec- toral rights including enrolment of eligible citizens in the electoral rolls.

Altogether 35 groups comprising more than 100 artists from various parts of Manipur competed in the competition.

Khumanthem Jco finished first and claimed Rs 30,000 while Milan Laishram and Khomdram Bonny secured the second and third position and received Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Five consolation prize winners were also given Rs 2,000 each.

The art pieces were judged based on aesthetics, concept and social relevance by a panel of four judge including Nishikant Singh Sapam, publisher The Sangai Express, Chandam Lalit Singh, State Kala Academy winner, Oinam Doren, multiple award winning filmmaker and Oinam Dilip, accomplished artist based in New Delhi.

“Street art is a very good medium to spread awareness”, said the CEO of Manipur and lauded the artists for their colourful and meaningful art pieces that will be seen by thousands of people everyday.