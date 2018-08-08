Strike deferred

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7: Citing the 24 hours State-wide shut down called by Kuki Inpi Manipur from 6 am of August 8, the 48 hours general strike called by ATSUM, KSO-Ghqs and ANSAM has been deferred by 24 hours.

As such, the general strike will come into effect from midnight of August 9 (Thursday) till the midnight of August 11 (Saturday), conveyed a press release issued by ATSUM information and publicity secretary Micah Kamei.

Media and medical service would be exempted from the purview of the bandh, it added.