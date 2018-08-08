Strike deferred

By on No Comment

By Our Staff Reporter
IMPHAL, Aug 7: Citing the 24 hours State-wide shut down called by Kuki Inpi Manipur from 6 am of August 8, the 48 hours general strike called by ATSUM, KSO-Ghqs and ANSAM has been deferred by 24 hours.
As such, the general strike will come into effect from midnight of August 9 (Thursday) till the midnight of August 11 (Saturday), conveyed a press release issued by ATSUM information and publicity secretary Micah Kamei.
Media and medical service would be exempted from the purview of the bandh, it added.

Strike deferred added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.