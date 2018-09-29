Strike testifies N Biren Govt’s unpopularity : CPI

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 28: The 48 hours general strike called by six student organisations was fully supported by the public and the massive support was an unmistakable testimony of the growing unpopularity of the coalition Government led by Chief Minister N Biren, claimed CPI Manipur State Secretary L Sotinkumar.

Speaking to media persons at Irabot Bhavan here this afternoon, Sotinkumar too extended full support to the general strike called against the brutal police crackdown in Manipur University and detention of many teachers and students.

Despite all the attempts of the State Government to neutralise the general strike, the strike turned out to be a big success as all sections of the society fully supported it.

CPI Manipur State unit, its students’ front, women wing, farmers’ front and trade unions too supported the general strike.

The Chief Secretary issued an order which threatened all Government employees that disciplinary action would be initiated against them if they do not attend their offices during the two days of general strike.

The Transport Commissioner too issued another order which said that public transporters should not suspend normal transport service during the general strike otherwise permits issued to them would be cancelled.

Moreover, BJP sent out its volunteers to undermine the general strike and its impact, Sotinkumar said.

The massive raid carried out by police at MU in the night of September 20 which continued till the next morning and the subsequent detention of a large number of students and teachers will go down the history of Manipur as one unforgettable event. The unfortunate incident was a result of the State Government’s attempt to defend Prof AP Pandey with brute force.

Throughout the initial first month of the prolonged agitation undertaken by MU community demanding removal of AP Pandey, the State Government remained a mute spectator. But when Prof Pandey faced suspension, the State Government suddenly became active and devised several strategies to defend Prof Pandey and it culminated in the September 20 midnight crackdown, Sotinkumar said. MHRD forcibly appointed two individuals already rejected by MU community as VC in-charge and Registrar in-charge and it re-ignited fresh crisis, he remarked. Militarisation of MU campus and arbitrary detention of teachers and students would not bring any solution to the protracted crisis. Yet the brutal crackdown smacked of a sinister intention on the part of the Central Government, the State Government and Chief Minister N Biren to let Manipur University perish, he alleged.

If the protracted crisis must be resolved, VC in-charge Prof K Yugindro and Registrar in-charge Prof Shyamkesho must be dismissed immediately, he said. Demanding immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested students and teachers, Sotinkumar said that the Chief Minister’s appeal for dialogue will have few takers when teachers and students are lodged in jail. The State Government should introspect the prevailing situation and take up some concrete measures which can bring normalcy to MU, he added.