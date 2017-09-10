Stringent security measures have been laid out, says Nodal officer

Our Correspondent

Thoubal, Sep 9 : All the necessary security measures have been made for Thoubal district for the upcoming Panchayat election, on October 7, said Thoubal police Nodal officer, DSP Akoijam Sadananda, in a press conference today.

He informed that for the total 310 polling stations of the district, 10 security personnel will be deployed at each of the polling stations, comprising of eight male personnel with arms and two women personnel without arms.

Each mobile teams, comprising of five police force and led by a Sub Inspector will cover and inspect ten polling stations.

He also pointed out that on the election day teams of around 60 security personnel including one SI , two ASIs, two women SI, seven police Constable , two women police personnel will be deployed at five places divided into various zones.

As a part of the security measures, 162 licensed gun have been collected, 1653 litres of DIC liquors have been seized along with 642 litres of foreign liquors, 99 bottles of can beer and a total fine of Rs 44000 were also collected.

He further stated that two cases have been received at Thoubal police station, regarding the election.The Thoubal police have been taking up different pre-election measures including liquor drive and patrolling in which 121 individuals have been detained for not following the 141 CrPc rule imposed by Thoubal DC earlier.

Due to suspicion of obstruction by unlawful organisations, district police and commandos have been mobilised to prevent any unwanted incidents.Thoubal RO, Dr Mayengbam Vetto and Lilong RO, Umananda were also present at the press meet.