Strong movement needed : JCILPS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 30 : Stating that the last resort to prevent the passing of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Rajya Sabha as well as to save the indigenous people of the State and the North East region, is a strong people’s movement against the Bill, JCILPS convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar has urged the people of the State to come out and fight against the Bill before it gets passed in the Rajya Sabha and is enforced as an Act.

Further noting that there is not a single leader in the State Government who has the guts and courage to boldly oppose and exert strong pressure on the Central Government leaders to refrain from passing the Bill in the coming Rajya Sabha session, he said that there is no valid reason to believe or trust the words of the State Government.

Speaking as a resource person during a sit-in protest organized at Keishampat Churachandpur Parking today, the JCILPS convenor asserted that one cannot believe in the assurances given by the leaders of the State Government and Central Government at this critical juncture.

He ruled out the credibility of the assurances made by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, reasoning that the BJP leaders in the Centre have made only dubious statements till date.

While Rajnath Singh had assured the delegates of the State Government to protect the indigenous people of the North East, other BJP leaders in the Centre have spoken something else and in favour of the said Bill, he claimed.

Hence, the State Government coming home and appealing the people not to be apprehensive about the issue by saying that Rajnath Singh has given them the assurance to protect the indigenous people of the State, holds no meaning.

Informing that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 has already been included in the Indian gazette, he alleged that the BJP Government in the Centre will try to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha by hook or by crook.

Further decrying the State Government’s refusal to convene a Special Assembly Session to thoroughly discuss the CAB and to take a firm resolve, the JCILPS convenor asserted that the Government’s refusal indicates that its stand on the said Bill is hollow and is just a mere ploy to pacify the people.

Dilipkumar then termed the passing of the CAB, despite strong opposition from the indigenous people of the State and the North East, is an open and undeclared war by the Government of India to exterminate the indigenous people of the region. He also noted that Manipur will be severely affected by the Bill as other States, which already have laws like ILP are suffering from influx of illegal migrants.

Many other activists and intellectuals also spoke at the sit-in-protest, in which a large number of womenfolk turned up and opposed the CAB and demanded its immediate withdrawal. Similar sit in protests were also staged at Lamlong Bazar, Kwakeithel, Lamshang Bazar, Moirang, Wangoo and Pangaltabi.