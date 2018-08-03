Student bodies burn Rijiju’s effigy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2: Volunteers of All India Youth Federation (AIYF) Manipur State Council and All India Students Federation (AISF) Manipur State Council, protested the statement given by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju in Parliament that there was no dispute in connection with Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar 81 and the pillar was in the right place, by burning his effigy today.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhawan complex, Rupmahal Tank, AIYF president Moirangthhem Somorjit claimed that Kiren Rijiju’s claim that BNP 81 is in the right place, is complete disregard for the State’s boundary and is similar to presenting the people’s demand in the wrong light in-front of the MPs in the Parliament. His statement is also an insult to the people of the North East region, not only Manipur, he added.

Somorjit continued that failure to pinpoint the exact boundary is akin to disregarding the people of Manipur and vehemently condemned the attitude of the Central Government.

For the interest of the people of Manipur, AISF and AIYF will launch various forms of democratic agitation and steps will be taken up to close or shut down related departments, he added.

Somorjit informed that AIYF Manipur State Council has scheduled a meeting tomorrow and prior to that, a meeting will also be held at the Secretariat. The resolutions adopted during the meeting will be brought up before the council and after getting proper approval, various agitations will be launched.

He further alleged that the Central survey team which came to Manipur to supposedly survey the Indo-Myanmar BP 81, came just for name sake.

After the said team left, Kiren Rijiju delivered the pathetic statement in Parliament yesterday, he added.

On the other hand, AISF Manipur State Council State secretary Kh Rameshwar said that the people have been taking up various protests in connection with the boundary issue but the State Government and the Central Government have been neglecting the cries of the people till date.

The associations in collaboration with the students will launch a series of democratic agitation but if the authorities concerned still fail to heed the demand of the people, the agitation will be intensified, he warned.