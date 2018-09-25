Student bodies call 48 hrs bandh

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 24: AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS have jointly called a 48 hour Statewide bandh from the midnight of September 26 demanding unconditional and immediate release of all the arrested students and teachers of MU and adherence to the MoA signed between the State Government and MHA on one side and the MU community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) on the other side.

Addressing a press meet held today at the office of AMSU this evening, AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem conveyed that the decision to impose the 48 hours Statewide bandh was compelled by the failure of the State Government and MHRD to pay any heed to the demands of the six student organisations.

He went on to inform that the demands of the six students’ organizations also include withdrawal of the security forces currently deployed in MU campus and immediate restoration of normalcy in the varsity.

Decrying the police action of entering inside the MU hostels and firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 and arresting a large number of students and teachers, Manjit stated that the State Government has been trying to aggravate the MU crisis.

He maintained that normalcy had been restored for some days following the signing of the MoA between the MHA and MU community.

The MHRD is dubious and ambiguous as it endorsed Prof AP Pandey’s appointment of a Pro-VC when he was on leave and then allowed him (the Pro-VC) to take charge of VC.

This is the total violation of MoA signed on August 16, the AMSU president said adding that the dishonoring of the MoA is an insult to the MU community and people of the State.

Alleging that GoI and MHRD seem to be playing a divisive policy among the students of different communities in MU, he said that the conduct of GoI and MHRD shows imperialist attitude towards the people of the State.

Pointing out that it is high time for all the people and communities of the State to collectively stand against GoI, MHRD and State Government’s attempt of trying to aggravate the MU crisis, Manjit appealed to all CSOs and public to support the 48 hours Statewide bandh and other forms of agitation taken up by the six students’ organizations.