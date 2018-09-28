Student bodies counter questions BJP led Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 27: Vehemently condemning the question raised by Chief Minister N Biren Singh regarding whether anyone other than those affiliated to gangs can be appointed as the VC of Manipur University, the joint student organisations of the State consisting of DESAM, AMSU, KSA, MSF, SUK and AIMS have retorted if anyone other than RSS or BJP affiliated personalities can be appointed as the VC of the university.

A joint press release issued by the six student organisations today alleged that normalcy at Manipur University was destroyed and the crisis reached the present stage due to the failure of the State Government and the MHRD to abide by the MoA which was signed between the two parties and the university community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) on August 16.

It further questioned how it is possible for some Manipur University staff and students to detain, threaten and even harass Pro VC K Yugindro, who was accompanied by security personnel and even a District Magistrate on September 20, for more than 3 hours if the Government claims it so and which eventually led to the midnight raid on the MU campus by security forces.

It asked if the security personnel, who accompanied the Pro VC, just kept quiet while Yugindro was being detained and questioned why the State Government has not taken up any action against those said personnel till date.

The student bodies conveyed that they have been assessing the situation for sometime now, but the midnight raid conducted by police commandoes and para military forces inside MU campus on the night of September 20 as well as the use of extreme forces like firing of tear gas shells, mock bombs against the students who were studying for their examinations, arrest of teachers and students alike, is violating the rights of the students.

The act also clearly shows the dictatorial and imperialistic nature of the Government, it alleged.

It continued that now is not the time for dialogue as time is past that now and added that waiting all the time for the Centre’s instructions and targeting the teachers and students will never bring a positive solution to the university issue.

In the past, the new BJP State Government was seen as a breath of fresh air and many had high hopes from the new Government but with time, the State Government has shown its true colour as a body which cannot act on its own without instructions from the Central Government, it alleged.

The Chief Minister’s words regarding the Centre getting angry during a press conference shows that the State Government is a puppet of the Centre, it added.

The student bodies reasoned that it will be better for the Government to let go of its mentality that everlasting solution can be brought with use of force and also opined that the time is ripe for the people to teach the arrogant State Government a befitting lesson. Further demanding the State Government to apologise for trying to wrongly guide the people, the student bodies appealed to all to fully support the 48 hours bandh as well.