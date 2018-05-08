Student bodies demand appointment of native Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, May 7 : Calling on the State Government to appoint a local IAS officer to the post of Chief Secretary, ATSUM, DESAM and AIMS held a press conference at Community Centre, Babupara, Jiribam today.

Speaking at the press conference, advisor Zeliangrong Students’ Union Mathew Kamei asserted that the senior-most officer should be appointed as the Chief Secretary. He further called for a Bill that provides appointment of the post to the local/indigenous IAS officers only.

Robert Gangte, president, Hmar Students’ Association (HAS), Paoneithang Kipgen ,vice president Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), Mordecai Kamei, secretary, Zeliangrong Students’ Union (ZSU), Remkung Changsan, All Jiribam Tribal Union (AJTU), T Thangam, president, Paite Tribe Council, Zangminthang, vice president, Kuki Inpi Jiri Tamenglong (KIJT) , Mathew Kamei, advisor, Zeliangrong Students’ Union (ZSU), Benjamin, advisor, Hmar Inpui, Thougan Gonmei, secretary, All Jiribam Tribal Union (AJTU), Moirangthem Inaotomba Singh, secretary general, DESAM Jiri Local Council, L Premjit Singh, education secretary, DESAM Jiri Local Council, Y Lanchenba, secretary finance, DESAM Jiri Local Council, O Thoiba Singh, publicity secretary, DESAM Jiri Local Council , Th Santosh Singh, deputy education secretary, DESAM Jiri Local Council and L Bilaks Meitei, president, DESAM Jiri Local Council attended the press conference.