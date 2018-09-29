Student bodies deride Govt’s appeal for dialogue

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 28: AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS have derided the State Government’s invitation for a dialogue as meaningless as a number of teachers and students have been already arrested and police have been continuously searching to arrest more students.

A joint statement issued by the six student organisations remarked that like the previous Congress Government, the incumbent BJP-led Government has been following a tactic of detaining students and getting the students’ agitation suspended forcibly. But this tactic will not work this time.

Saying that the total shut down of MU as well as the general strike were invited by the Government’s attitude, they pledged that they will carry on the agitation.

It appealed to all the people to take out torch rallies across the State tomorrow evening.

The protracted MU crisis and its ramifications are all creations of BJP and RSS. Both the Central Government and the State Government have been always working to condone AP Pandey, it said.

The student organisations also dismissed the Chief Minister’s allegation that Prof Yugindro was threatened and detained for over three hours as fabricated and baseless.

It is a baseless propaganda aimed at exonerating the excesses committed by the Government and at the same time avenge the students and teachers for their sustained agitation to remove Prof Pandey.

Earlier on August 6, a group of people mobilised by the Government and guarded by security forces launched an offensive against MU community for the latter’s sustained agitation against AP Pandey, it said.

Now the Biren Government, acting at the behest of the Central Government, has launched an offensive against the teacher and student communities, it alleged.

Even though the incumbent Government claims that it is committed to forging hill-valley unity, it is deliberately following a policy of dividing the hill students and plain students with regard to the MU crisis.

The Government mobilised students and invested money so that some groups of students speak in support of AP Pandey, the Central Government and the State Government.

Rather than inviting students and teachers for dialogue, the Government must adhere to the MoA signed on August 16 and all the culprits must be punished after a thorough, independent enquiry.