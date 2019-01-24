Student bodies line up series of protests ahead of placing CAB in RS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Socialist Students Union of Manipur (SSUM), All Manipur Muslim Students’ Organisation (AMMSO), Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD), Reformist Students’ Front (RSF) and All Meetei Pangal Students’ Union of Manipur (AMPSUM), have announced that on the day the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 is produced in the Rajya Sabha, intense protest will be launched in the State from morning till the evening of the same day.

Speaking to media persons today, SSUM general secretary Bhusan Longjam said that on the evening of the same day a Meira rally will also be organised.

If the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the said Meira rally will head for the Chief Minister’s bungalow to demand his immediate resignation, he said , adding that on the same night, Meira rallies will also be organised at all the localities/leikais.

He claimed that the negligent attitude of the State Government despite repeated demands by the people of Manipur for an emergency Assembly session, clearly shows that the BJP supports the Bill.

The SSUM general secretary alleged that the Chief Minister himself is an individual infamous for spewing lies and false promises.

The recent statement of the CM about the desire for bringing in Bangladesh Meiteis is an attempt to justify Meitei-Hindutva.

It was extremely shameful and disappointing to hear such communal and biased words coming from a leader, he said.

Bhusan said that the BJP tabled the Bill in the Parliament and as such, BJP itself should withdraw the Bill as well.

Asking the BJP why it has not called an emergency Assembly session to take a collective stand against the Bill even though the party assured that it will work in the interest of the people, the SSUM general secretary alleged that the BJP is a party which is not afraid to spin lies and deceit in order to win votes.

Alleging that the curious silence of Manipur MP K Bhabananda till date is a clear sign of the BJP’s lies, the SSUM general secretary conveyed that on the day the Bill is tabled before the Rajya Sabha, the student bodies along with the people will launch a protest from morning till the evening all over the State.

In the evening, a Meira rally will be held and if the said Bill gets passed in the Rajya Sabha, the rally will change course for the CM bungalow to demand his immediate resignation, he said.

On the other hand, he urged the people to stay alert and give a befitting reply to MP K Bhabananda if he fails to speak or do anything regarding the Bill on the same day in the Rajya Sabha. Pointing out that a specific date for producing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha is not set yet, he informed that the student bodies have also made necessary preparations to organise a Parliament march at New Delhi on the day the Bill is produced.

Appealing the people (in Delhi) to take part in the said march as well, he explained that street corner meetings, wall painting campaigns etc will be carried out to spread awareness regarding the protest.

The SSUM general secretary also conveyed that SSUM, AMMSO, MSAD, RSF and AMPSUM also support the decision of other students bodies to refrain from taking part in the coming Republic Day celebration.