Student bodies mobilise anti-CAB support at Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : Once again shifting their focus on the National capital, a number of student bodies of the North East under the aegis of North East Students’ Organisation are camped at Delhi to garner support against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was recently passed in the Lok Sabha and may be introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

The NESO team comprising of delegates from All Assam Students Union (AASU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Tripura Students’ Federation (TSF), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) called on the political leaders at the New Delhi residence of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to express their solidarity against the CAB.

Conrad Sangma, who is leading from the front against the CAB and instrumental in opening a dialogue with the Centre to scrap the said Bill met the student representatives and reiterated their stand against the CAB.

The student bodies also acknowledged the stand taken by Conrad Sangma and other political parties of the North East region against the said Bill.

Conrad Sangma was specifically thanked for taking up efforts to derail CAB in the Rajya Sabha, the fate of which still hangs in the balance at the Upper House of the Parliament.

President of AMSU Manjit Sarangthem and NESO general secretary Sinam Prakash are part of the team which called on Conrad Sangma today.

The student team led by advisor of AASU and NESO Samujal Bhattacharya have started meeting MPs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha presently camping at New Delhi from yesterday.

Other than Conrad Sangma the students met vice president of JD (U) Prashant Kishor and BJD Lok Sabha leader Mehta and during the meeting the NESO team urged them to work for the withdrawal of CAB from Parliament.

The Congress Legislature Party team which is also currently in Delhi to mobilise support against the CAB is hopeful that the Bill will be defeated when it is introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to The Sangai Express a senior Congress leader said that towards this end the CLP team is set to meet former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders again. A meeting with AICC president Rahul Gandhi has also been lined up. On the other hand, the Congress has issued a three line whip for MPs to be present in Parliament from February 4 to 8 (Monday to Friday). “All Members of Congress Party in the Lok Sabha are requested to remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on 4,5,6,7 and 8 February without fail and support the party stand,” a note from the party read. The Budget session of the Parliament which commenced on January 31 will continue till February 13, spread across 10 sittings. It will be the last session of the Lok Sabha before the general elections which are due before May.