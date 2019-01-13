Student bodies observe NE Black Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 12 : Six student’s bodies of Manipur namely AMSU, DESAM, AIMS, MSF, SUK and KSA observed Black Day today under North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) against the alleged atrocities com-mitted upon unarmed protes- ters by police and hoisted black flags at their respective headquarters as well as at important junctions of Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

The Black Day was carried out following the public outcry and excessive use of power towards the protesters in Twipra, student volunteers and womenfolk of the State, who were carrying out democratic forms of agitation against the passing of the controversial Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 in Lok Sabha on January 8.

The observation began at All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) headquarters by hoisting a black flag as officer bearers of the six student organizations held black flags and banners.

The volunteers and student leaders shouted slogans like “Go Back BJP”, “We oppose CAB”, “We condemn passing of CAB”, “Long live Manipur, Long live AMSU, DESAM, AIMS, MSF, SUK and KSA” etc.

The volunteers hoisted similar black flags at the head offices of DESAM, AIMS, MSF, SUK and KSA one after another.

The students/volunteers also put up black flags at Kwakeithel, Canchipur, Khoyathong, Palace Compound and Lamlong bazaar.

Later, black flags were also hoisted at the respective district offices of the student’s bodies as a part of the observation.

Speaking to media persons, Manjit Sarangthem, president of AMSU, stated that the students bodies of the State, launched democratic modes of agitation soon after the CAB 2016 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill will grant Indian citizenship to people from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan which will lead to extinction of the indigenous peoples of the North East region.

On January 8, during the general strike imposed by NESO in the entire North East against the Bill, around 20 students/protesters of Twipra were injured due to use of excessive force by Twipra police, which is condemnable.

Strongly denouncing the act of using force like tear gas shells and mock bombs on unarmed protesters at Khwairamband Keithel yesterday by the State police where four persons were injured, Manjit said that the Black Day was observed in the entire North East region.

He continued that when the volunteers of NESO went to meet the injured students of Twipra, they were not allowed by the authority concerned.

He stated that the steps taken up by the Central Government clearly shows that it has no interest or feelings for the people of the North East and it only wants to seize the land.

The people need to know the details and negative impacts of the Bill and launch a collective movement so as to stop the influx of illegal immigrants into the region before the indigenous population is outnumbered, he noted.

He maintained that if the people of Manipur do not oppose the Bill, then the State may also face the same fate as that of Twipra where the indigenous people have been outnumbered by others.

If the Central Government continues to forcefully implement the Bill, then intensified forms of agitation will be launched in the State and the North East region, he asserted.

Manjit alleged that till now, the BJP-led State Government has failed to come out with a clear stand regarding the Bill and is instead resorting to playing petty politics.

He said it is rather unfortunate that Chief Minister N Biren claimed that Manipur will be shielded from the Bill and that the impact will be restricted to only Assam.

Asking whether the Chief Minister did not have any knowledge regarding the issue, Manjit pointed out that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh clearly stated in the Lok Sabha that the Bill will cover not only the North East States but the whole country as well.

The decision taken by the State Cabinet is an immature one, he alleged and lamented that the State Government has failed to act according to the desire and sentiments of the people.

The AMSU president then urged all political parties in the State to stop blaming one another for political advantage regarding the issue but come out strongly against the Bill.

It is very unfortunate that the Ministers of the State have remained silent and failed to utter a single word till date when the Ministers and CMs of neighbouring States have raised strong and vocal objection against the Bill, Manjit noted adding that it is high time for the people to teach a lesson to the political representatives of Manipur.

On the other hand, as part of the observation, students of different schools in Heirok along with Social Youth’s and Progressive Organisation (SYPO) Heirok AC and Heirok Higher Secondary School Students Union formed human chain at Heirok Bazar today.