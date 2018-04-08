Student bodies protest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 7: Demanding appointment of a native IAS officer as Chief Secretary of the State, the All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM), Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), Apunba Ireipakki Maheiroi Sinpanglup (AIMS), Kuki Students’ Organization/general headquarters (KSO/GHQs) and All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) staged a sit-in-protest at Chingmeirong near MBC. Speaking by the sideline of the protest, ATSUM Tribunal general secretary Joseph R Hmar said that the sit-in-protest was held against the Government’s delay in appointing the Chief Secretary from among the deserving native IAS officers even after many student organizations in the State had requested the Government to do so. He went on to inform that there are many native/indigenous IAS officers in the top seniority list of the IAS officers serving in the State and asked why the key-posts of State administration should be given to outsiders/non-local officers. It will be more convenient for the people while approaching the Government authorities if the key posts like the Chief Secretary are held by native/indigenous IAS officers and such an arrangement would also help the Government a lot in solving many issues, Joseph said.

Even the “Go to Hills” or “Meeyamgi Numit” will not be required if native officers hold the high profile posts in the State and execute their duties well as people would be able convey their problems to the Government through the officers, he added. Reminding that the post of Chief Secretary is lying vacant and a non-local IAS officer who is in the eighth position in the seniority list of IAS officers serving in the State has been appointed as the Chief Secretary in-charge, Joseph R Hmar urged the Government to appoint an IAS officer from among the native IAS officers.