Student bodies stick to stand on MU crisis

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 2: Student bodies comprising of DESAM, AMSU, KSA, MSF, AIMS and SUK, have reiterated that they will not back off or change its stand until and unless justice is brought to the Manipur University crisis.

A joint press release issued by the six student bodies today reminded that the initial crisis at the university began after the students and teachers rose against VC Prof AP Pandey who had been sent to the university by the BJP Government to saffronise the university.

After the situation exploded into full blown chaos which included the 85 days long total shutdown of the university, the State Government, MHRD and the university community (MUSU, MUTA and MUSA) came to an amicable solution by signing an MoA on August 16.

However, Pandey, defying the terms and conditions of the MoA, established a transit office at his quarters at Sanjenthong and began issuing various orders to disturb normalcy of the university.

It claimed that the comment by the inquiry committee (currently investigating the charges against Pandey) that he (Pandey) did not seem to understand the Indian Constitution properly, shows that Pandey is unfazed and unafraid of anyone as he has the backing of the BJP Government.

On the other hand, the student bodies also reminded that all the alleged threats, harassment etc against Pro VC K Yugindro and Registrar i/c Prof Shyamkesho as claimed by the Government and the FIR lodged against various students and teachers, are false as shown by the viral videos which showed the true situation inside the Administration Block of the university on the day of the alleged incident.

It mentioned that the student bodies will never forget the attempts by the Chief Minister and the BJP Manipur unit to tarnish their (student bodies) image and show them in a negative light.

The people also should not forget the brutality and the atrocity committed by the Government when it launched a midnight raid inside the university on the night of September 20 using armed State and Central forces.

The student bodies added that the incident was condemned by many, even from outside the State, including Noam Chomsky who is sometimes described as the father of modern linguistics.

They further appealed to the people to offer support in their attempt to bring justice to the university issue at the earliest.