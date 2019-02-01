Student bodies urge PM to withdraw CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 31: Six student bodies namely AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 immediately.

A memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister by the six student bodies today pointed out that even though CAB 2016 which was introduced in the Parliament on July 19, 2016 had been examined by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the JPC did not visit Manipur and also did not try to hear the voice of the people where various civil society organisations representing the people of Manipur and political parties except BJP have been raising their voice to withdraw the Bill.

Saying that the demography of the North East particularly Manipur has been imbalanced due to illegal immigration, the memorandum apprised the Prime Minister that the AMSU has been demanding detection

and deportation of illegal migrants since late 1970s.

After sustained agitation, accords have been reached between the AMSU and the Government in two instances one in 1980 and another in 1994 in the presence of the Governor of Manipur. The Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 threatens the survival and very existence of the indigenous people of Manipur and the North East, said the memorandum.

The Bill if enacted, would abate all proceedings that may be pending against such victims of “religious” persecution to determine if he/she is an illegal migrant and reduce the qualifying period to apply for citizenship on the ground of naturalization from 11 years to 6 years, it said.

The Bill further makes the base year of 1951 for detection and deportation of illegal migrants which were agreed between the AMSU and the Government in 1980 and 1994 and the base year of 1951 for defining the people of Manipur as per Manipur People Bill, 2018 passed by the Manipur State Assembly and which is now in the office of the President of India for assent useless, added the student bodies.

The Bill itself contradicts the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and is unsecular as its allows only selected religions as criteria to be eligible to become a citizen of India, it pointed out. Informing that a public convention held on January 20, 2019 at Manipur University under the aegis of AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS demanded for immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, the students bodies demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bill.