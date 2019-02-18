Student bodies wish

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Six apex student bodies of the State, namely AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS, have extended wishes to the students appearing the Class XI and XII examinations conducted by Council Of Higher Secondary School Manipur (COHSEM) which will begin from tomorrow, as well as to the students appearing the Class X examination conducted by Board Of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) which will commence from February 20.

A joint press release issued by the student bodies today urged the students to refrain from using unfair means during the exams and also appealed to the teachers, invigilators and supervisors to properly monitor such practice during the exam.

It continued that the ban on entertainment activities and festivities like Melas, housie draws, Thabal events etc has been tightened and appealed to the people to ensure the ban stays in place during the duration of the exam.