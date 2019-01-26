IMPHAL, Jan 25: Six student bodies of the State have appealed the students of all educational institution and the officials of Government Departments, to stay away from the Republic Day celebration in connection with the demand for withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016.

Speaking to media persons during a meet held at the office of AMSU, Manjit Sarangthem (president of AMSU) said that even though tomorrow is Republic Day of the country, the student bodies consider it as a dark day for the State and the North East region as a whole, as the people of the region have been agitating against the passing of CAB in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill will eliminate the indigenous people of the region as well as the State. If the Bill threatens the indigenous people of the region, then how are the people supposed to be proud citizens of the country, he asked.

He appealed the people and each section of the society including employees and students of various educational institutions, not to participate in the Republic Day celebration reasoning that as there is no value in celebrating the event.

Manjit further said the student bodies will not cease their agitation against the Bill until it is completely withdrawn.

Similarly NESO had also appealed the student bodies of the NE States to boycott the Republic Day celebration, he added.

He continued that the State Government till today has failed to give a clear stand on CAB.

Vice president of DESAM, N Edison Meitei said that the six student bodies appreciate the student unions of various colleges and schools for supporting the movement.

He said that the decision to boycott Republic Day was taken by the six student bodies and not under directive of NESO. It may be mentioned that 200 representatives of the student bodies and some women folk will leave the State tomorrow to protest at New Delhi on January 30, against the passing of CAB and demanding its immediate withdrawal.