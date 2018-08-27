Student body presents ‘confidential’ documents revealing plot MU shut down driven by vested interest : ATSUM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 26: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has alleged that the 85 days long agitation of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was driven by vested interests of some people and it was not for the welfare of students.

Speaking to media persons at their Adimjati complex, Chingmeirong office today, ATSUM tribunal general Joseph Hmar said that they have come across a document signed by presidents of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA and marked confidential being circulated in social media since the last couple of days.

The particular document contains 14 points which must be done by any senior Professor of MU if he/she is appointed as VC in-charge.

If the particular document is genuine, it is clear that the prolonged agitation was driven by vested interest and it was aimed at removing some officials from their posts, Joseph said.

Authorities concerned should verify the authenticity of the particular document and in case it is found genuine, the Government of India and the State Government should take up befitting action against MUSU, MUTA and MUSA for spoiling academic career of a large number of students, he demanded.

According to the particular document circulated in social media, apart from VC Prof AP Pandey, Registrar in-charge M Shyamkesho, Deputy Registrar RK Jotin and Joint Registrar David K Zote must also be removed from their respective posts.

Moreover, due permission must be obtained from MUSU, MUTA and MUSA for every phase of enquiry carried out against Prof Pandey.

In accordance with the particular document, Registrar in-charge Prof Shyamkesho was removed from his post but HRD Ministry intervened and made it clear that he should not be removed.

However, the other officers have been left to their own fate as they are not well connected like Prof Shyamkesho.

MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have been conspiring to instal their own men to all the key posts of the university.

Alleging that David K Zote has been removed from the post of Joint Registrar at the behest of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA, Joseph Hmar questioned David K Zote’s faults.

ATSUM will always stand for David K Zote and he must not be removed from the post of Joint Registrar, he asserted.

For all the misery suffered by thousands of students on account of the conspiracy of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA to instal their chosen men to all the key posts, befitting action must be initiated against them, he said.

ATSUM general secretary Seiboi Haokip said that the 85 days long agitation was a battle for some key posts of the university.

The points listed in the document signed by the presidents of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are being translated into action one by one. It only indicates that MUSU, MUTA and MUSA have been working to run the university at their fancy, Seiboi alleged.