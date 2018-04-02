Student falls to death, kins target hostel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 1: A 12 year old student was killed when he fell from a staircase of a coaching centre cum hostel at Singjamei Okram Leikai today.

According to information culled from the spot, the victim has been identified as one Thoungamba Huining-sumbam s/o H Roshan of Ningomthong Sairom Leirak.

He was staying at a hostel of LJ Educare located at Singjamei Okram Leikai which gives private tuition to students appearing for Jawaharlal Nehru Navodaya and Sainik School entrance examinations.

He fell from a wooden staircase of LJ Educare at around 10 am today and it proved fatal.

Singjamei police have picked up the body and deposited it at RIMS morgue, informed a source.

The coaching centre is opened by one Saikhom Lovejoy (42) of Singjamei Leishangthem Leikai.

Meanwhile, a group of people from Naoremthong, the parental home of Thoungamba’s mother came to the coaching centre and vandalised it at around 2.30 pm.

Other students staying in the same hostel have been shifted to a safer place, said the source.

The group of people also damaged a car parked inside the LJ Educare campus apart from vandalising the kitchen and bedrooms.

Later, Singjamei police pulled up eight individuals involved in vandalising the coaching centre cum hostel.