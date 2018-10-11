Student seeks counter FIR against Pro VC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 10 : Turning the table on Pro VC K Yugindro, a research scholar of MU, Yanglem Loijing Khomba Khuman has lodged a complaint at Singjamei police station to immediately lodge an FIR against the Pro VC and VC in charge of MU Prof K Yugindro for misusing public authority and providing false information in naming him in the FIR lodged by the Pro VC.

Urging for an immediate FIR against K Yugindro under relevant sections of the IPC, the student alleged that the Pro VC furnished factually incorrect information to the police and added that on the said day (September 20), he was not present at A-Block at the said time (1.30 pm).

Explaining, the research scholar said that on the said day he was on exam duty for Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) from 11 am to 2 pm at MIMS block, which is more than 700 metres away from A Block.

In the FIR, Pro VC K Yugindro had alleged that he was manhandled, attempted to be murdered and was wrongfully confined on September 20 at A Block.

“I was not at all present at A Block from 11 am to 2 pm while the incident was claimed to have occurred at 1.30 pm at A Block by Pro K Yugindro. It is absolutely contradictory and falsely implicated me in the alleged attempt to murder, kidnapping, and wrongful confinement” as furnished in the FIR filed by the pro VC, added the research scholar in his complaint to Singjamei police station.

Stating that he is completely traumatised by the FIR lodged against him by the Pro VC, the research scholar urged the OC of Singjamei police station to immediately file an FIR under Section 182 and 211 of the IPC against Prof K Yugindro for misusing public authority and by providing false information.

The research scholar also reminded the OC that the Pro VC had himself admitted to Governor Dr Najma Heptulla that ‘he had filed a false FIR against the students as he was never manhandled by the students.’

This was clearly mentioned in an official letter from the Governor’s Secretariat dated October 6, added the research scholar in his complaint.