Students burn CM’s effigy

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 29: Students of DM College of Arts burnt an effigy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh inside the college campus today, pro-testing the Government’s act of raiding Manipur Univer-sity hostels and arresting many students and teachers of the university on the intervening night of Septem-ber 20 and 21.

The students also demanded a positive solution to the university crisis at the earliest in place of the State Government’s alleged attempts to enforce dictatorial rule in the varsity.

Before burning the CM’s effigy, around 100 students of the college took to the streets and organised a rally from the college gate at around noon.

They proceeded towards Raj Bhavan via Khoyathong and Kangla Park to meet the Governor.

However, a large number of police personnel, led by SP Imphal West and SP Traffic prevented the students/protesters from pro- ceeding further near Indira Park.

The police, along with CRPF personnel pushed back the protesters upto DM College gate with occasional scuffle between the protesters and the security personnel along the way before the effigy was burnt.