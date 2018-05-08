Students demand conversion of college, form human chain

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, May 7: Students of Waikhom Mani Girls’ College (WMGC) today formed human chain to demonstrate their demand for conversion of the college into a full fledged Government college.

The protest today organised by the students union of the college and DESAM WMGC Unit Council blocked one side of the National Highway-102 holding placards that read “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

Speaking to media persons, Debate and Extension secretary of the college L Tembi Devi said that the girls’ college has been assessed and graded B by the NAAC recently. The college has adequate infrastructures, well equipped Arts and Science faculties and offers various vocational courses for girls.

It is unfortunate that despite their slogan-“Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, the State Government has ignored the only girls’ college in the district, she said.

The students today appealed and demanded the conversion of the college and three others- Moreh College, SK Women College and South East Manipur College into full fledged Government colleges at the earliest.