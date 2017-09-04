Students leave NSA hostel in protest

IMPHAL, Sep 3 : Giving a severe jolt to the aspirations of producing world class athletes and sportspersons, all the boarders of National Sports Academy have left their hostel at Khuman Lampak, alleging shortage of all essentials and bad management.

Set up on July 7, 2007 under funding from the DoNER Ministry with the objective of producing world class athletes and sportspersons including Olympians, the National Sports Academy opened five disciplines, Archery, Boxing, Judo, Taekwondo and Wrestling and threw open its doors to promising youngsters. Weight lifting was later added and the Academy sought to specialise on the six disciplines.

However alleging bad management and lack of many things, students at the hostel, including students from outside Manipur, have left the hostel in hordes.

Interacting with some media persons today, the students said that for the last 3/4 years they have not been supplied any kits rendering their training futile.

On top of this, there is lack of adequate teachers at the academy, they alleged.

For students studying from Class VI to XII there are only 12 teachers, said the students and added that there are no subject experts either.

Numerous approaches to make up for the deficit sports kits have all been rendered futile, they said and added that all that they got were verbal assurances.

The authority concerned had assured the students and the teachers that all the shortfalls would be made up by September 2, but even today (September 3) nothing has been done, they said adding that it makes no sense to continue staying at the Academy.

Forget about the avowed mission of producing sportspersons of the calibre of representing the country at the Olympics by 2016, the Academy still is yet to send any product for Olympic trials.