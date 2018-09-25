Students likely to forgo scholarship

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 24 : Consequent upon certain changes in the guidelines of the annual scholarship given by the Department for Welfare of Minorities, OBC and SC which will come into effect from 2018-19, many students studying outside the State are likely to forgo the same scholarship.

The changed guidelines require registration of the institutions in which students are studying in the online scholarship management system.

With funds provided by the Central Government, the Department for Welfare of Minorities, OBC and SC has been giving scholarships to students belonging to OBC and SC categories under different schemes.

The department has already notified that students should submit online application forms for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships of 2018-19 by visiting the department’s website under the online scholarship management system on or before October 10.

As per the revised guidelines, institutions in which students are studying should also be registered online on or before October 10 under the online scholarship management system.

Registration of institutions should be accompanied by photographs of heads of institutions and recognition certificates issued by authorities concerned, informed a source.

Moreover, verification forms of each and every student should be filled in by the respective heads of institutions and he/she should submit the same online.

Meanwhile, many parents whose children are studying outside the State have expressed strong reservation against the revised guidelines.

They said that heads of institutions located outside the State would not like to spare any time for visiting the department’s website and register names of students from the State under the online scholarship management system.

Some students have already talked with their heads of institutions about the revised guidelines but the latter showed little interest, said the parents. Moreover, the State Government has not yet written to educational institutions located outside the State to adhere to the changed scholarship guidelines with respect to students from the State. As such, students belonging to OBC and SC categories studying outside the State are most likely to forgo the annual scholarship. Nonetheless, the parents have appealed to the State Government to review the revised guidelines in the interest of students. Notably, Chief Minister N Biren is in charge of the Minority, MOBC and SC portfolio.