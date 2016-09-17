Students lock office

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : All Colleges Tribal Students’ Union, Imphal, locked down the Directorate of Tribal Affairs and Hill office at Babupara today demanding the release of the third phase of scholarships meant for tribal college students.

All Colleges Tribal Students’ Union, Imphal, information and publicity secretary Ch Sonboi said the first and second phase of the scholarship amount for tribal college students have distributed.

Today’s protest was a part of the union’s demand for release of the third phase of the scholarship, he added.

The protest was called off after the union leaders and the Directorate of Tribal Affairs and Hill Commissioner T Pame held a meeting and arrived at an understanding.

The union has however warned to launch intense forms of agitation in case the scholarship amount is not released by September 20.