Students protest

Thoubal: Students of Kumbi Sandhong Government Primary School located organised a rally to protest the severe lack of teachers in the institution.

The rally went through Kumbi bazar and concluded with a sit in protest at the school premise.

The students shouted many slogans like ‘Provide adequate teachers for the school’, ‘Safeguard the future of the students’, ‘Save the Government Schools’ and ‘Students are the lives of the teachers’ etc.

Speaking to media persons, the students stated that more that 350 students are studying at the school has facilities for class I to V but only three teachers.

They lamented that the severe lack of teachers create huge inconveniences and hurdles in the academic atmosphere of the students and the school as a whole.

They appealed to the State Government and the authority concerned to take up necessary steps to safeguard the future of the students who cannot afford to study in expensive private schools and send the requisite amount of teachers for the school at the earliest.