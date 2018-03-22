Students storm Zonal Education Office

Jiribam: Students of Ahmedabad High School Jiribam stormed the Zonal Education Office (ZEO), Jiribam over the shortage of teachers in the school.

The students demanded the authorities concerned to provide the required teachers before March 27 and cautioned that they will resort to shutting down the school if their demand is not heeded.

Talking to media persons, a student agitator said that they have only three teachers for Classes (VI to X), one each for Social Science, Hindi and Mathematics. With a total strength of 700 students, the school is missing teachers for the rest of the main papers/subjects.

The student further said that repeated appeal have been made to the authority concerned to provide the required teachers at the school but no positive action has been take up till date.

The students and SMC, SMDC committee member of the school submitted a representation to S Lalmani Singh, ZEO (in-charge) where a thorough discussion on the present conditions and issues of their school was held.

S Lalmani Singh assured the students that he will address the matter to ZEO, Jiribam.

Meanwhile, one of the official of ZEO, Jiribam spoke to media person stating that some schools in Jiribam were upgraded but additional teachers were not provided and the present strength of teachers in Jiribam are not able to manage everything, which is one of the major issues in the schools.

He alleged that many teachers who were appointed at Jiribam sift to suitable places of posting but withdraws their salaries from the parental posting.

He added that until and unless such unethical practice is resolved, the problem of teachers shortage will be hard to uproot.