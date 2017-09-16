Students’ Wing launches poster campaign

IMPHAL, Sep 15: As a part of the mass protest against unrestrained influx of non-local people into the State and emergence of many non-local candidates during elections, JCILPS Students Wing has today launched a poster campaign at Imphal city.

Many volunteers of JCILPS Students Wing, including its convenor Manjit Sarangthem came out to the streets and posted several posters on the walls of different structures of Imphal city including Shamu Makhong, Ima Market and its surroundings.

Speaking to media persons, Manjit said that the campaign is a part of the mass movement spearheaded by the JCILPS against the influx of non-local people into the State.

The campaign is aimed at creating awareness among the masses about the serious threat posed to the Manipuri society by the influx of non-local people.

Decrying that the Governments in the State as well as at the Centre have been refusing to take serious note of the situation where the indigenous people of the State are facing existential crisis due to the overwhelming population of non-locals in the State, Manjit said that non-local people have started dominating the indigenous people politically after fully taking control of the State’s economy.

Given this critical situation, the masses need to strive together to stop non-locals from contesting elections in the State, he observed.

The Students’ Wing volunteers also shouted several slogans such as “Non-locals should not contest elections and cast votes”, “Non-locals cannot be the owner of lands in the State”, “Do not give shelter to non-locals in rented houses and plots in the State” etc.