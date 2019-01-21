Study positive and negative aspects : CM on CAB

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Jan 20 : While reiterating that there is no change in the State Government’s stand in pressing the Centre to give assent to Manipur People Bill, 2018 before the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 becomes an Act, Chief Minister N Biren has urged the public to thoroughly study both the positive and negative aspects of CAB 2016 before coming to any conclusion.

The Chief Minister also asked whether Meiteis of Bangldaseh should not be given shelter in the State if they are persecuted in the neighbouring country.

Informing that a few Meiteis from Bangladesh recently sought his help to intervene on alleged distortion of Manipuri language by Bishnupriyas in Bangladesh, he asserted that the Meiteis settled in Bangladesh are descendents of Meitei forefathers of Manipur who fled from the State during the Seven Years Devastation.

He mentioned that there are around 30,000 Meiteis in Bangladesh.

He then asked the people, specially the educated and literate people to first study the contents and details of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while conveying that he will not comment on what is right or wrong on the Bill as of now.

He was speaking at a cards/benefits distribution function of different flagship programmes initiated under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chingamakha Model Club ground under Singjamei AC in Imphal West district today.

He explained that the Citizenship Act 1955 is not a new legislation. The Citizenship Act guarantees Indian Citizenship to immigrants who have settled in the country for 11 years while the new amendment seeks to grant Indian citizenship to immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and who are Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis and Jains.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi had proposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2014 to introduce a Bill which would give asylum to the Hindu immigrants coming from Bangladesh. The Chief Minister also reminded that the matter of updating NRC and detection and deportation of immigrants, specially Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants was included in the Assam Accord of 1985. Around 40 lakh immigrants have already been identified in the updated NRC in Assam, out of which 18 lakhs are Bangladeshi Muslims while 10 to 13 lakhs are Hindus (including Meiteis), he added. He said that the State Government understands the urgent need for a mechanism to protect the identity of indigenous people of the State. The Chief Minister said that the State Government has been constantly putting in efforts to bring a developmental change in the State. He said that understanding the basic requirements of the masses and to fulfil it within a stipulated period is the key priority of the present Government. The State Government has succeeded in not only delivering governance at people’s doorsteps but also in understanding their woes through ‘Go to Village’ mission, Biren claimed. He said that almost all the census villages of the State had been covered in the first phase of the mission so far. A large number of people have been provided CMHT and Ayushman Bharat cards which ensure free treatment in empanelled Government and private hospitals, he said while adding that thousands of people had also been benefited by other flagship programmes like Ujjwala Yojana and NFSA etc. Now, the State Government has launched ‘School Fagathansi’ mission with an objective to give renewed thrust towards improvement of Government schools both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the mission has been conceptualised with an objective to give modern quality education to children free of cost. Stating that people spend huge amount of money in children’s education, the Chief Minister expressed hope that they would be able to save their hard earned money if the Government provides good education at par with private schools free of cost.

Model schools selected under the mission would be run in a modern systematic manner so that Government schools may regain people’s trust, he said. He added that Government schools had seen remarkable increase in enrolment in the past two years. The Chief Minister also announced that necessary procedures for the launch of Flying Doctors (air ambulance) project has been almost completed.

Speaking at the occasion, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand said that positive changes would be visible if the social environment is clean. He urged the public to extend support in bringing about a new change in the State as well as in Singjamei AC.

Manipur State Planning Board Deputy Chairman S Rajen also spoke at the function.

Wangoi AC MLA O Lukhoi, Imphal Municipal Corporation Mayor L Lokeshwor Singh, Corporators Th Bankimchandra and Th Eliza, SHA Manipur CEO Valentina Arambam and Directorate of Health Services Director Dr K Rajo also attended the function as dignitaries.

1400 cards under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), 200 cards each of Chief Ministergi Hakshel-gi Tengbang (CMHT), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Artisan Identity cards were distributed at the function.