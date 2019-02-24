Stung by bees, six taken ill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 23 : Atleast six individuals were admitted in JNIMS after they were bitten by a swarm of Khoiren bees (a type of big honey bees), at around 9.30 in the morning today, under a tamarind tree located near Mega Manipur School along Tinsid road, Imphal East.

The victims who were severely injured after getting stung by the bees have been identified as Namei-rakpam Numitkaba (46) of Nongpok Sanjenbam, Yengkokpam Propesar (52) of Top Awang Leikai, Lai-shram Ranjit (60) of Nong- pok Sanjenbam and Moi-rangthem Surjakanta (58) of Nongpok Sanjenbam Khunou.

Meanwhile, two persons have already been discharged from the hospital after they were given necessary medical treatment at the hospital’s casualty ward.

Speaking to media persons about the incident, the victims narrated that a swarm of bees flew down from Tinsid hill and started attacking anyone present in the area.

The bees mostly targeted the people on the upper side of their bodies especially at the neck and face.

Adding that most of the people in the area were travelling on two-wheeler vehicles, the victims went on to state that the passers-by could not escape the sudden attack as the road was not in a great condition which made it impossible to drive away swiftly.

So, the people had to leave their own vehicles behind and run for their lives in whatever direction they could to get away from the bees. In the end, the bees were chased away when some people rushed inside a farm shed and started burning papers. The bee sting victims started showing symptoms like nausea, fever, breathing problem etc and as such, they were rushed to the hospital immediately in a nearby passenger vehicle. One of the victims, Moirangthem Surjakanta, is currently undergoing treatment at Raj Medicity as his condition grew worse.