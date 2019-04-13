SU share spoils with SSU in 11th Loktak Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 13 : SU, Sagolband and SSU, Singjamei played out a goalles draw in a Group A league match of the ongoing 11th Loktak Trophy sponsored by Loktak Power Station and organised by All Moirang Football Association under the aegis of All Manipur Football Association at Moirang Multipurpose ground.

Both SU and SSU shared fair amount of possession and attempts but defence line on both ends were at their level best to deny any goal making it 0-0 till the end of the game. K Phalguni (54′) and Dinesh (83′) of SU were yellow carded by the referee for their unsportsmanlike behaviours.