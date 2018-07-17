Sub-Jr Boys Inter Dist Football IEDFA edge out DSA CCpur by 3-2 goals to emerge champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) got better of District Sports Association Churachandpur (DSA Ccpur) by 3-2 goals in a hard fought final match to win the title of the 22nd Sub-Junior Boys Inter District Football Tournament-2018 organised by All Manipur Football Association at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak today.

N Arjun scored a brace to ensure IEDFA seal the match by 3-2 margin against spirited DSA Ccpur today. Both teams had a cautious start but the Imphal East side enjoyed a slight edge over DSA Ccpur and it was in the 26th minute that N Arjun opened up the scoring to put his team ahead with a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Churachandpur side also pushed hard in search of the leveller but their attempts lacked accuracy and intensity.

Both teams were evenly poised after the restart the but Mongsonmung of DSA Churachandpur took a surprise move in the 48th minute to even the score before Ng Gunendro of IEDFA came up and helped retained the lead again in the 53rd minute.

The Imphal East side looked more determined with the lead and went on for more and their efforts proved fruitful ten minutes latter with N Arjun scoring his second and his team’s third to make it 3-1.

Mongsonmung S replied quickly with a fine run and pulled back another goal to reduce the deficit by one goal giving the Churachandpur side a fresh hope. They toiled hard to put in the equaliser in the latter part but IEDFA were more happy and effective in guarding their goal-line intact. Eventually, IEDFA were crowned champions.

Lanlam Thuom S and Genmunson of the Churachandpur side were yellow carded in the 32nd and the 62nd minute while Ng Ronaldo of the Imphal East side got the same in the 66th minute.