Sub-Jr JN Hockey Manipur hammer Rajasthan 14-4 to script third huge win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 17 : Manipur team represented by Jai Hind High School, Mantripukhri maintained its fine form by securing yet another huge win in today’s tie at the ongoing 36th Jawaharlal Nehru Sub-Junior Hockey Tournament 2018 against Rajasthan’s Shree Guru Nanak Khalsa High School.

After posting a 27-0 win over Madhya Pradesh and a 12-4 win over Punjab in the previous matches, Manipur team ran riot against the Rajasthan side to notch up an emphatic 14-4 win today at Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi.

N Amarjit found the breakthrough early in the 4th before he chipped in his second in the 34th minute.

The second goal came up in the 8th minute through A Bidyananda who also went on to score another 2 more goals in the 50th and the 55th minute.

K Rohit banged in the third goal in the 32nd minute before A Suresh (36′, 41′), Ricky Tonjam (37′, 39′), I Rohit (48′, 59′) and Sashikanta (45′, 51′) carried on the onslaught to hand Rajasthan a humiliating 4-14 defeat.

Manipur’s Ricky Tonjam who contributed two goals for Manipur was adjudged man of the match.

Manipur which have remained unbeaten so far at the tournament will face Government Boys Sr Secondary School, Ghumunhera, New Delhi up in the next match on October 19 at 3 pm.