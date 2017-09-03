Sub-Jr Natl NE qualifying Manipur start campaign on impressive note

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Hosts Manipur boys today made an impressive start to the ongoing Sub-Junior Boys National football championship 2017-18 (NE zone qualifying round) at Artificial Turf ground, Khuman Lampak as they mauled Tripura by a comprehensive 5-1 margin.

Mk Chongsu Chothe struck a brace in the 5-1 mauling of Tripura as the hosts team started their campaign with a bang. On the other hand, Tripura’s chance of entering the final round was literally belittled after conceding two consecutive losses.

The match today began on an impressive note. However, Manipur took an early lead as Mk Chongsu Chothe slotted home one in the 9th minute.

Undaunted after a goal down, Tripura boys pushed hard to find the equaliser and their efforts finally yielded a result as Nokbar Jamatia restored parity in the 28th minute. The two sides went to the break with a 1-1 tie.

Chongsu Chothe struck his second just a minute into the second session. Later, the Manipur boys breached their rivals’ defence thrice as E Santosh Kumar, Alex K and M Jetlee scored a goal each in the 45th, 72nd and 82nd minute respectively to end the match in style.

The Tripura boys made frenetic attempts to equalise the score and launched fierce attacks trying to make inroads into Manipur’s citadel. However, their rivals’ defenders stood firm to thwart the attempts.

In yesterday’s match, Assam beat Mizoram 2-0.