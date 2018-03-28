Sub-Junior Asian Archery Suchitra Tourangbam in Indian team which clinch gold

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 27 : Suchitra Tourangbam is among the 4 person compound team which won a gold medal at the 3rd Sub-Junior Asian Archery Championship 2018 which is currently underway in Bangladesh.

The team of Suchitra Tournangbam, Eshaketan Pawan, Babitakumari and Sabitakumari scored a total of 227 to bag the gold medal beating hosts Bangladesh by just 5 points in the final round.

Suchitra is born to Tourangbam Netrajit and Tourangbam Bhanubati from Uripok Tourangbam Leikai. Archer Suchitra, a player of Manipur Archery Association, is being trained by, P Jamini, retd Archery Coach of YAS with the assistance of Gitanjali Laishram.