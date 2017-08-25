Sub-junior Basketball ESU to clash with YPHU for Championship title

Imphal, Aug 24: Eastern Sporting Union (ESU), Palace Compound will clash with Young Physique Union (YPhU), Lalambung in the final of the 34th Manipur State Sub-junior Boys Basketball Championship 2017 at 3pm tomorrow.

In the first match of the four-team league today, ESU got the better of CYLC Chingamathak by a margin of 58-49. W Rohit had a team-high 24 points for ESU, while T Nobinson and L Milton added 13 each, A Barun and S Churchill chipped in with 3 each and S Bikash added 2 points.

Robertson W led the CYLC team with 28 points, Kh Johnson added 17 points while L Benish and M Lamnganba scored 19 and 2 points respectively.

In the second match, YPhU defeated Youth Club Uripok by 49-40. K Jetlee and Kh Johnson had 17 points each for YPhU, while N Rahul and Th James added 11 and 4 points respectively. For the losing Youth Club, Y Bipin led with 15 points, RK Bishwanath had 11 points, Kamchui A added 8 points while Th Harris, N Prabin and Y Yaiphaba scored 2 points each. In the afternoon’s first match, CYLC had prevailed over Youth Club by a margin of 32-21.

The finalists played the last match of the day in which ESU achieved a comprehensive victory over YPhU by a margin of 31-19. For the winning team, T Norrison led with 16 points, H Gautam and W Rohit had 6 each, L Milton 2 and GA Suvraj 1 point. For YPhU, L Rahul had 6 points, Kh Johnson 5 while Ch Khagemba and L Paikhomba 2 each and K Robertson and A Krish-nachandra 1 each.