Sub-junior boys basketball team selection programme

Imphal, Aug 26: A list of seventeen probable basketball players is out and they are called upon to participate in the trial cum selection programme to be conducted at the Brahmapur Nahabam Basketball Court.

The trial cum selection programme is for state team formation for sub-junior boys’ category to partcipate in the 44th Sub-junior National Basketball Champion- ship 2017 which will be held in Rajasthan from October 8 to 14 under the aegis of Basketball Federation of India.

The selection programme will be conducted on August 28 and 29, from 6:30am onwards. Players in the list should report to the Secretary of Manipur Basketball Association along with their original aadhar cards and age-verification certicates.

Players’s list:

Achom Nishanta, Janush Asem, Sanoujam Lanchenba, Achom Nishanta, Walter Konjengbam – CYLC

Milton Laishram, Soibam Churchil, Aribam Barun Sharma, Wahengbam Rohit Singh- ESU

Tumchui E Chihui, Yu-rembam Bipin, Y Nelson, Ningthoujam Prabin- YC

Tenson Khumukcham, Krishnacharya, Konjengbam Robertson, Keisham Jetlee- YPHU