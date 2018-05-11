Sub-Junior Girls Inter District Football Tournament Imphal East, Imphal West emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 10: Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) crushed District Sports Association (DSA), Bishnupur today by 7-1 goals in the third league match of the tournament while Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) blanked District Football Association (DSA), Kakching by 4-0 goals in the ongoing 13th Sub-Junior Girls Inter-District Football Tournament 2018 organised under the supervision of All Manipur Football Association at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

In the first match of the day, IEDFA won the one-sided match against DSA, Bishnupur by 7-1 goals. The goal scorers of IEDFA were Lingnemking (6′, 67′ and 76′), Kh Nirmala (9′), Kimnungsang Vaiphei (37′), M Jina (43′) and M Promila (71′).

The consolation goal for DSA, Bishnupur was scored by L Vijaya Chanu in the 75th minute of the match.

In the second match of the day, IWDFA decimated DSA, Kakching by 4-0 goals. The goal scorers of IWDFA were Th Kartina (13′), Sertolynao Kom (49′), L Bibicha (53′) and A Silky (72′).

District Football Association, Thoubal will take on District Football Association, Kakching on May 13 at 1.00 pm while Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) will face Imphal West District Football Association (IWDFA) at 3.00 pm